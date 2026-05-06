YMM vs. NPO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Technology Services stocks have likely encountered both Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (YMM) and Enpro (NPO). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, both Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR and Enpro are sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

YMM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.25, while NPO has a forward P/E of 33.79. We also note that YMM has a PEG ratio of 0.80. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NPO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.25.

Another notable valuation metric for YMM is its P/B ratio of 1.6. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NPO has a P/B of 4.06.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to YMM's Value grade of A and NPO's Value grade of D.

Both YMM and NPO are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that YMM is the superior value option right now.

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Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (YMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enpro Inc. (NPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.