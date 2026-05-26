YMM or P: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Technology Services sector have probably already heard of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (YMM) and Everpure (P). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Everpure has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that YMM's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

YMM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.48, while P has a forward P/E of 37.37. We also note that YMM has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. P currently has a PEG ratio of 2.00.

Another notable valuation metric for YMM is its P/B ratio of 1.49. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, P has a P/B of 19.67.

Based on these metrics and many more, YMM holds a Value grade of A, while P has a Value grade of D.

YMM has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than P, so it seems like value investors will conclude that YMM is the superior option right now.

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Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (YMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everpure, Inc. (P) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.