YmAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Surges 8.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) shares rallied 8.2% in the last trading session to close at $14.89. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 15.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Last month, the company announced robust financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended 2023. This might have been driving the share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +20%. Revenues are expected to be $22.06 million, up 8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For YmAbs Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 39.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on YMAB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

YmAbs Therapeutics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Merus N.V. (MRUS), closed the last trading session 1.6% higher at $45.01. Over the past month, MRUS has returned -3.7%.

Merus' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -11.1% over the past month to -$0.79. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +8.1%. Merus currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Investment Research

