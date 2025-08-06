YmAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Surges 103.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) shares ended the last trading session 103.3% higher at $8.52. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.7% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock rallied after SERB Pharmaceuticals announced that it would acquire Y-mAbs Therapeutics in an all-cash transaction for an equity value of approximately $412 million. The transaction is expected to be closed by the fourth quarter of 2025.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -28.6%. Revenues are expected to be $18.43 million, down 19.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For YmAbs Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on YMAB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

YmAbs Therapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Oculis Holding AG (OCS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.6% lower at $17.84. OCS has returned -4.3% in the past month.

For Oculis Holding AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.53. This represents a change of +5.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Oculis Holding AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

