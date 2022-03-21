YmAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Soars 11.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

YmAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB shares rallied 11.3% in the last trading session to close at $12.10. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 37.1% gain over the past four weeks.

The rise in share prices is attributable to Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ potential FDA submission for its B7-H3 inhibitor, omburtamab. The filing, which will seek approval for the candidate to treat patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma, is expected by end of first-quarter 2022. Based on the positive outcome of the pre-biologics license application (pre-BLA) meeting with the FDA with regard to the candidate last month, the company is expected to apply for full approval in the given indication.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.74 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -198.7%. Revenues are expected to be $11.01 million, up 104.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For YmAbs Therapeutics, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 15.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on YMAB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

YmAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Lineage Cell LCTX, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.7% higher at $1.41. LCTX has returned -9.9% in the past month.

For Lineage Cell , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -75% over the past month to $0.03. This represents a change of +150% from what the company reported a year ago. Lineage Cell currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

