Yixin Group Unveils New Logo for Corporate Identity

November 13, 2024 — 06:42 am EST

Yixin Group (HK:2858) has released an update.

Yixin Group Limited has unveiled a new company logo that will be officially used on all corporate documents and its website starting November 13, 2024. While the logo change reflects a fresh brand identity, it does not impact shareholder rights, business operations, or the company’s financial standing. Current share certificates remain valid, and future ones will feature the new logo.

