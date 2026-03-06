Markets

YIT Wins EUR 73 Mln Espoo Urban Railway Contract From Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency

March 06, 2026 — 04:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - YIT Oyj (YITYY, YIT.HE), a Finnish construction and property development company, on Friday said the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency selected the company to carry out Area Contract 4 of the Espoo Urban Railway Project, covering the section between Espoo Center and Kauklahti, with a contract of about 73 million euros.

The company said that the preparatory works will begin in March, and the project is expected to be completed in 2029.

The contract will be recorded in YIT's order book for the first quarter of 2026.

The company said the project includes construction of a new railway bridge over the Espoonjoki River, new Vadetinportti underpasses, widening of the Vantinportti underpass bridge, and development works around Kauklahti Station, including a new underpass and a southern side platform.

On Thursday, YIT Oyj closed trading 1.73% lesser at EUR 2.7220 on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

YITYY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.