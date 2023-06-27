Yiren Digital To Acquire Chongqing Jintong In China - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) has entered into an equity transfer agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in Chongqing Jintong Financing Guarantee Co. Ltd. for a total cash consideration of RMB 204.9 million. Chongqing Jintong is a licensed financing guarantee company in China, which primarily operates financing guarantee business and provides relevant financing advisory services.

Yiren Digital said, following the acquisition, the company will be able to provide financing guarantee services through Chongqing Jintong, which will help expand its loan facilitation business in China, and optimize service offerings.

