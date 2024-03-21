Yiren Digital Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) reported fourth quarter net income of RMB 571.3 million, compared to RMB 485.2 million, a year ago. The company said the increase was primarily due to the recovery of business volume and optimization of business structure. Income per ADS was RMB 6.5 compared to RMB 5.4. Total net revenue was RMB 1.27 billion, an increase of 17.1% from last year.

The company projects the total revenue in the full year of 2024 to be between RMB 5.8 billion to RMB 6.8 billion, with a healthy net profit margin.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.