Yiren Digital Q4 Net Income Rises

March 21, 2024 — 06:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) reported fourth quarter net income of RMB 571.3 million, compared to RMB 485.2 million, a year ago. The company said the increase was primarily due to the recovery of business volume and optimization of business structure. Income per ADS was RMB 6.5 compared to RMB 5.4. Total net revenue was RMB 1.27 billion, an increase of 17.1% from last year.

The company projects the total revenue in the full year of 2024 to be between RMB 5.8 billion to RMB 6.8 billion, with a healthy net profit margin.

