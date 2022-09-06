Markets
Yiren Digital Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD), a digital personal financial management platform in China, on Tuesday, announced that its board of directors has approved and authorized the company to repurchase up to US$20 million worth of its own American depositary shares or ADSs representing its ordinary shares.

Simultaneously, the company terminated the share repurchase program it previously adopted in 2018.

Yiren Digital's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may modify, suspend or terminate the share repurchase program at any time.

