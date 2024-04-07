Yinhawangka Aboriginal, Rio Tinto Launch 'Living Cultures Program' To Preserve Indigenous Heritage

(RTTNews) - The Yinhawangka Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto have partnered to create a new initiative focused on safeguarding Yinhawangka culture and fostering a thriving community.

The 'Living Cultures Program' aims to document, preserve, and transmit cultural traditions, including language, oral history, women's practices, arts, songlines, and folklore.

Additionally, the partnership seeks to bolster economic growth, improve community well-being, promote cultural land stewardship, and offer cultural sensitivity training. Through these efforts, Yinhawangka individuals will have the chance to acquire new skills and gain employment opportunities.

Rio Tinto has committed $9.5 million to fund the program over six years.

