Ying Li Real Estate Enhances Leadership Team

Ying Li International Real Estate Limited has announced the appointment of Ms Wang Yun as a member of the company’s Remuneration Committee, effective from May 30, 2024. Ms Wang Yun currently serves as the Non-Executive and Non-Independent Chairman of the company. This appointment does not affect the current composition of the company’s other committees, including the Audit, Nominating, and Risk Management Committees.

