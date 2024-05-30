News & Insights

Ying Li Real Estate Enhances Leadership Team

May 30, 2024 — 05:54 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ying Li International Real Estate Limited (SG:5DM) has released an update.

Ying Li International Real Estate Limited has announced the appointment of Ms Wang Yun as a member of the company’s Remuneration Committee, effective from May 30, 2024. Ms Wang Yun currently serves as the Non-Executive and Non-Independent Chairman of the company. This appointment does not affect the current composition of the company’s other committees, including the Audit, Nominating, and Risk Management Committees.

