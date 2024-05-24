Yincheng Life Service Schedules AGM for 2024

Yincheng Life Service Co., Ltd. (HK:1922) has released an update.

Yincheng Life Service Co., Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) set for 18 June 2024, where it will present the audited financial statements and reports for the year ended 31 December 2023. The meeting will include re-elections of executive and non-executive directors, and a proposal to re-appoint Ernst & Young as the company’s auditor. Shareholders will also review and approve the board’s authority to issue shares and set remuneration during the relevant period.

For further insights into HK:1922 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.