Yincheng International sells US$140m 364-day bond

HONG KONG, June 19 (IFR) - Yincheng International Holding, rated B2/B+ (Moody’s/Lianhe Global), has priced a US$140m 364-day 12% bond at 98.644 to yield 13.50%, inside initial guidance of 13.875% area.

The unrated senior unsecured notes have certain restricted subsidiaries incorporated outside of the PRC as subsidiary guarantors.

Proceeds will be used for refinancing debt and general corporate purposes.

BOC International, Guotai Junan International, Haitong International, TF International and Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) are joint global coordinators as well as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers with Central Wealth Securities Investment, Orient Securities (Hong Kong),CRIC Securities, Vision Capital International and Silk Road International.

Moody's on May 28 assigned a first-time B2 issuer rating to the Nanjing-based residential property developer.

The company, which listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange in March, last December issued US$100m 12.5% senior notes due December 21 2020 at par.

(Reporting by Jihye Hwang; Editing by David Holland)

