Yincheng International Reports Sales Amid Trading Suspension

November 19, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd. (HK:1902) has released an update.

Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd. reported unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB262.6 million for October 2024, with a gross floor area of about 13,050 square meters. From January to October 2024, the company’s aggregated sales reached approximately RMB2,603.6 million. Trading of the company’s shares remains suspended since September 2023.

