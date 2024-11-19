Yincheng International Reports Sales Amid Trading Suspension

Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd. (HK:1902) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd. reported unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB262.6 million for October 2024, with a gross floor area of about 13,050 square meters. From January to October 2024, the company’s aggregated sales reached approximately RMB2,603.6 million. Trading of the company’s shares remains suspended since September 2023.

For further insights into HK:1902 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.