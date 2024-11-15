Yincheng International Faces Compliance Challenges Amid Director Resignation

Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd. (HK:1902) has released an update.

Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd. faces a compliance challenge following the resignation of independent non-executive director Mr. Chan Peng Kuan, which left the company short of required board members as per Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules. The board is actively seeking a replacement to restore compliance while trading of the company’s shares remains suspended. Investors are advised to stay updated as the company works to address these governance issues.

For further insights into HK:1902 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.