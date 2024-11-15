News & Insights

Yincheng International Faces Compliance Challenges Amid Director Resignation

November 15, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd. (HK:1902) has released an update.

Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd. faces a compliance challenge following the resignation of independent non-executive director Mr. Chan Peng Kuan, which left the company short of required board members as per Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules. The board is actively seeking a replacement to restore compliance while trading of the company’s shares remains suspended. Investors are advised to stay updated as the company works to address these governance issues.

