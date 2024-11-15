Yincheng International Announces New Board Structure

Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd. (HK:1902) has released an update.

Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd. has announced changes in its board of directors effective November 16, 2024, featuring a mix of non-executive, executive, and independent directors. The board has also established three committees to oversee audit, nomination, and remuneration functions. These updates could influence Yincheng’s strategic direction and governance, making it a point of interest for investors and market watchers.

