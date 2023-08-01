Yihai International Holding (HKHKSG:1579) Price Target Decreased by 7.20% to 24.62

The average one-year price target for Yihai International Holding (HKHKSG:1579) has been revised to 24.62 / share. This is an decrease of 7.20% from the prior estimate of 26.53 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.65 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.92% from the latest reported closing price of 16.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yihai International Holding. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1579 is 0.08%, a decrease of 23.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.30% to 38,866K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,654K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,599K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1579 by 21.83% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,224K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,240K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1579 by 25.51% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,185K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,773K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 1,933K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

