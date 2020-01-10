Yields U-turn after job growth slows modestly in December

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields boomeranged on Friday after the Labor Department reported that domestic job growth slowed more than expected in December, first falling on the news before retracing the dip shortly after.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last up half a basis point on the day to 1.862% as the pace of hiring remained strong enough, and unemployment rate low enough, to maintain the longest U.S. economic expansion in history.

The two-year yield US2YT=RR, which reflects market expectations of the direction of interest rates, was up 1.2 basis points to 1.588%.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; Reuters Messaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.