Yields tumble, curve inversion deepens as coronavirus spreads

By Dhara Ranasinghe, Sujata Rao and Ross Kerber

Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year government borrowing costs fell on Monday to their lowest levels since 2016 as more coronavirus cases were reported internationally, raising fears the outbreak could do significantly more economic damage than predicted.

The curve inversion between the 3-month and 10-year bond yields also deepened in what has been seen as a potential recession signal.

The moves came as investors dumped shares and fled for the safety of bonds, perceiving a risk that China's coronavirus outbreak will grow into a pandemic, with disruptive and deadly consequences around the world, as the number of infections rose sharply in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

"It's a flight to quality," said Ellis Phifer, market strategist for Raymond James in Memphis, Tenn. He noted that bond yields have fallen sharply since late last year, when the 10-year was approaching a 2% yield. In contrast, U.S. equities indexes had been relatively steady until Monday, when they fell nearly 3%.

"The bond market has been a little ahead of this," a reason bond yields did not fall further, Phifer said.

As investors sold stocks and rushed for safe-haven assets, the 10-year Treasury US10YT=RRyield fell 10 basis points to 1.3705%,after earlier touching 1.359% - its lowest since the summer of 2016. Its all-time low of 1.321% was reached on July 6, 2016.

The 30-year Treasury yield touched a record low at 1.813% US30YT=RR, and was down 9.4 basis points 1.8235%.

Italy is racing to contain the biggest outbreak of coronavirus in Europe, sealing off the worst-affected towns and banning public events in much of the north as a fourth patient died of the illness.

Justin Onuekwusi, a portfolio manager at Legal & General Investment Management, saidthat while the U.S. economy has been relatively robust so far, "The U.S. Treasury market is pricing that the world economy is going to be flirting with sub-2% growth."

World growth falling below 2% is generally considered equivalent to recession, taking into account population growth and poor countries' need for faster expansion.

Focus is likely to turn to the yield curve - the gap between short- and long-dated bond yields. Curve inversion, when short-dated borrowing costs are higher than those further out, is considered a potential gauge of U.S. recession.

The 3-month/10 year curve was at its most inverted since October at negative 17 basis points US3MT=RR, US10YT=RR while the 2-year/10-year curve is inching that way, standing at just 11 basis points, the flattest since last October US2US10=RR.

Money markets have deepened their bets on interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, now roughly pricing a 25 basis-point cut in June FEDWATCH.

The bets picked up steam after purchasing managers' index (PMI) surveys on Friday showed U.S. business activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors stalled in February, the latter slipping to its lowest since 2013.

"The shock contraction in the U.S. service sector brought home how close we might be to recession because of the coronavirus," London and Capital Group told clients.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 9.2 basis points at 1.2578% in morning trading.

February 24 Monday 10:30AM New York / 1530 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.51

1.5407

-0.018

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.45

1.4848

-0.038

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-57/256

1.2578

-0.092

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-122/256

1.2112

-0.100

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-198/256

1.2129

-0.103

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-88/256

1.2966

-0.102

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-52/256

1.3705

-0.100

30-year bond US30YT=RR

104-16/256

1.8235

-0.094

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -1.25 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -2.50 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -8.00 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.50 -0.50 (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Sujata Rao and Ross Kerber; Editing by Giles Elgood and Dan Grebler) ((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.