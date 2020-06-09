Yields tumble ahead of Federal Reserve policy meeting

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday benefiting from weaker stocks as the market awaited word from the Federal Reserve about yield curve control and negative interest rates, subjects of broad speculation, on Wednesday after its policy meeting.

The move was more pronounced on the long end. The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down 8 basis points at 0.8038%, building on Monday's retreat. Yields spiked on Friday in the wake of a better-than-expected May unemployment report with the 10-year note yield rising above 0.9% for the first time since March 20.

Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen, said the jobs report in particular will give the Fed, which begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday, "quite a bit of air cover" to argue against negative interest rates.

As for implementing yield curve control in a bid to keep rates near zero, the Fed may indicate only that its evaluation is ongoing, Rodriguez said.

"They just have a 'luxury' of being able to continue to have it as a potential tool in their took kit," he said, adding that it should remain theoretical and part of the Fed's forward guidance given that "yields are low enough."

Under yield curve control, the Fed can limit yield increases by buying as many bonds as necessary to keep yields from rising over a certain target.

Later on Tuesday, the Treasury, which is financing massive spending to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, will sell $29 billion of 10-year notes.

Rodriguez said that primary dealers' "pretty substantial" short position in the 10-year part of the curve should help the auction.

The 30-year Treasury yield US30YT=RR was last down 10.6 basis points at 1.552%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB that is seen as an indicator of economic expectations was at 59.60 basis points, about 5 basis points lower than at Monday's close. The yield curve spread on Friday hit its widest since late March when the stock market was bottoming at more than 72 basis points.

June 9 Tuesday 9:14AM New York / 1414 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.17

0.1729

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1875

0.1903

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-216/256

0.2044

-0.026

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-248/256

0.2604

-0.035

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-64/256

0.4025

-0.051

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-32/256

0.6285

-0.066

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-76/256

0.8038

-0.080

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-92/256

1.3336

-0.097

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-204/256

1.5518

-0.106

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.25 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.00 0.25 (By Karen Pierog Editing by Marguerita Choy) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

