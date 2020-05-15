Yields tick down on U.S. retail sales collapse, unclear outlook

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Friday as investors bought government debt after a shockingly weak retail sales report and questions about whether public health steps had made the economy ready to reopen.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 1.3 basis points in morning trading at 0.6056%.

The Commerce Department said retail sales plunged 16.4% last month as the novel coronavirus pandemic kept Americans at home and put the economy on track for its biggest contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression.

Yet the report was only the latest piece of grim economic news to spark only a modest bond market reaction, just as on Thursday a report of another 3 million jobs lost left the yield on the 10-year note unchanged.

The dynamic showed bond market investors are more focused on the pace of future economic gains, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott. Meanwhile poor numbers don't fit into any conventional model.

"There's no forecasting framework for an economic shut-in of this magnitude," he said.

While auctions of 10-year notes and 30-year bonds adding supply this week might typically drive up yields, he said, a Treasury auction of a new 20-year bond on May 20 may have a greater impact.

Major Wall Street indexes opened lower amid growing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 46 basis points, within a basis point of Thursday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.141%.

May 15 Friday 9:32AM New York / 1332 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

182-2/32

0-14/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

139-136/256

0-28/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.12

0.122

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1475

0.1497

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-248/256

0.141

-0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-214/256

0.18

-0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-104/256

0.2923

-0.008

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-64/256

0.4634

-0.012

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-48/256

0.6056

-0.013

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-136/256

1.2688

-0.027

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 10.00 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.25 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.25 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.50 1.75 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by David Gregorio) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.