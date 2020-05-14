Yields tick down as investors gauge reopening progress

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, May 14 (Reuters) - Investors pushed U.S. Treasury yields slightly lower on Thursday as they took stock of another grim jobs report and tried to gauge the success of efforts to reopen the economy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 3.4 basis points in morning trading at 0.6169%.

That was close to its level at 8:30 a.m. when the Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 2.981 million for the week ended May 9, the latest in a series of massive job loss reports.

The muted reaction showed traders more focused on whether public officials and business leaders can reopen parts of the U.S. economy without causing a wave of new cases that overwhelms hospitals and sends people back into lockdown mode, said Ian Langen, head of U.S. rates strategy for BMO Capital Markets.

"The market is priced in for a second spike in cases, but not for a second prolonged shutdown," Langen said.

While the 10-year yield was above 70 basis points at the start of the week, the decline since then mostly has to do with the increased supply of notes issued by the Treasury to fund stimulus measures, he said.

"I would anticipate this range in 10-years to continue" until economic and health trends become more clear, he said.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 46 basis points, about 3 basis points lower than Wednesday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.159%.

May 14 Thursday 9:45AM New York / 1345 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

181-23/32

1-2/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

139-100/256

0-44/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1175

0.1195

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.15

0.1522

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-239/256

0.159

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-202/256

0.1955

-0.007

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-88/256

0.3051

-0.013

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-40/256

0.4771

-0.021

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-20/256

0.6169

-0.034

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-236/256

1.2935

-0.060

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 10.75 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.50 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.75 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.25 1.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.