Yields surge on improved unemployment figures

June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields spiked up on Friday after a Labor Department report showed a much lower than expected May unemployment rate.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 10.5 basis points at 0.9252%, its first time above 0.9% since March 20 and continuing a steady march higher in recent days as investors sold government bonds and took on riskier assets.

A key part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve also rose dramatically.

The Labor Department's monthly employment report showed the jobless rate dropped to 13.3% last month from 14.7% in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the jobless rate jumping to 19.8% in May.

The figures reflected an improvement in the jobs market as businesses reopened after closing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The sell-off in the bond market in the last few weeks seems to be justified," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy for Societe Generale in New York.

The report, she said, "probably points to a faster recovery, at least in the jobs market, than people had expected."

Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group in Minneapolis, said, "It's not like we're back to normal but that's a big turn."

The part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 70 basis points, about 15 basis points higher than Thursday's close and its highest since February 2018.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.8 basis points at 0.222% in morning trading.

June 5 Friday 9:15AM New York / 1315 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

171-25/32

-2-7/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

136-244/256

-0-216/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.155

0.1572

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1825

0.1857

0.011

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-207/256

0.222

0.028

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-128/256

0.2962

0.043

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-220/256

0.4822

0.078

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-112/256

0.7301

0.093

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-40/256

0.9252

0.105

30-year bond US30YT=RR

88-240/256

1.7247

0.099

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.00 0.00

