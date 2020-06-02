Yields steady as traders await more Fed details

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday as investors waited for more guidance from the Federal Reserve and other policymakers on how they might respond to the ongoing economic crisis.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up less than a basis point at 0.6689%.

The stable session partly reflected traders watching whether the Fed will take steps like "yield curve control," or the setting of yield targets for some Treasuries, said Eric Jussaume, director of fixed income for Cambridge Trust.

Fed officials have said yield curve control is one tool they are evaluating as they try to maintain the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Traders are on the sidelines waiting to see if they actually use it. Nobody wants to run ahead of the central bank on this topic," Jussaume said.

World stocks climbed to three-month highs on Tuesday as the global coronavirus recovery effort won out over U.S.-China tensions and the worst civil unrest in the United States in decades.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on 2- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 51 basis points, about a basis point higher than Monday's close.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1604% in morning trading.

June 2 Tuesday 9:33AM New York / 1333 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

177-17/32

-0-7/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

138-240/256

-0-20/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1475

0.1496

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.17

0.173

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-238/256

0.1604

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-200/256

0.1994

0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-182/256

0.3084

0.006

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-240/256

0.5091

0.009

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-148/256

0.6689

0.007

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-164/256

1.4719

0.017

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -49.25 -0.75 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

