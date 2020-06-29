Yields steady as risk appetite improves

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields hovered around the unchanged mark on Monday as stocks opened higher following last week's selloff amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was flat at 0.6381%.

The global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States accounting for about one-quarter of all the deaths.

Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, said he expected small changes for long-term yields in line with risk preferences, noting that Treasuries may be "one of the least interesting markets for the rest of the year" due to the Federal Reserve's influence on the short end of the curve.

"There's not many places to go in terms of yields in the front end of the curve," he said. "They're going to be relatively close to where they are now until the Fed decides otherwise and that has a pretty powerful influence at the longer end of the curve as well."

Investors this week will focus on employment, consumer confidence and manufacturing data for June for signs if the U.S. economy will continue to rebound after indications of a pickup in May.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 47.80 basis points, less than a basis point higher than at Friday's close.

June 29 Monday 9:26 a.m. New York / 1426 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.14

0.142

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1675

0.17

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-238/256

0.1602

-0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-56/256

0.1758

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-212/256

0.2846

-0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-40/256

0.4773

-0.007

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-224/256

0.6381

0.000

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-152/256

1.1479

0.006

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-212/256

1.3799

0.008

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.25 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -49.75 -1.00 (By Karen Pierog in Chicago) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

