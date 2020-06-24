Yields steady as investors watch COVID-19 spread

By Ross Kerber June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Wednesday as investors took stock of a rising COVID-19 patient caseload in several U.S states. The benchmark 10-year <US10YT=RR> yield was up 1.1 basis points in morning trading at 0.7201%, and the yield on the 30-year note <US30YT=RR> was unchanged at 1.489%. Although the United States had appeared to get ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic in May, new cases rose 25% last week and the top U.S. infectious disease official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the next two weeks could be critical in containing the outbreak.[nL1N2DZ1AL] Washington state made masks mandatory in public places, while other states saw record cases, including Arizona and Texas, where restrictions meant to slow its spread were lifted early.[nL1N2E01HH] For investors the question is whether the trends will require more business shutdowns, said Eric Jussaume, director of fixed income for Cambridge Trust. "What is putting a pause on the market here is whether we will continue to have weaker economic growth" because of new or continued restrictions needed for public health, he said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes <US2US10=RR> was at 53 basis points, roughly unchanged from Tuesday's close. The measure is seen as an indicator of economic expectations and while it is off its recent high of 72 basis points reached on June 5 it is still well above the 2-basis-point low for 2020 reached on March 9. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield <US2YT=RR>, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1935% in morning trading. Investors were awaiting the results of an auction of $47 billion of five-year notes by Treasury Department, due in the early afternoon. June 24 Wednesday 9:30AM New York / 1330 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP0 <UScv1> 176-28/32 -0-2/32 10YR TNotes SEP0 <TYcv1> 138-156/256 -0-36/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills <US3MT=RR> 0.15 0.1521 0.000 Six-month bills <US6MT=RR> 0.1725 0.175 0.000 Two-year note <US2YT=RR> 99-221/256 0.1935 -0.002 Three-year note <US3YT=RR> 100-20/256 0.2236 0.008 Five-year note <US5YT=RR> 99-146/256 0.3379 0.013 Seven-year note <US7YT=RR> 99-176/256 0.546 0.014 10-year note <US10YT=RR> 99-24/256 0.7201 0.011 20-year bond <US20YT=RR> 97-208/256 1.2495 0.002 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> 94-64/256 1.489 0.000 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 4.50 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.25 1.00 spread <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ US Yield curve https://tmsnrt.rs/2Z3gFYa ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net)) Keywords: USA BONDS/

