Yields steady as investors stick with riskier assets

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday as investors stuck with riskier assets like stocks despite dim prospects of a quick economic rebound after the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down one basis point at 0.6008%.

"It's anchored in," said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader for Manulife Investment Management.

It could be years before the Federal Reserve looks to raise interest rates again, he said. The U.S. central bank cut rates three times last year, and it has reduced its overnight benchmark lending rate to near zero because of the pandemic.

While investors do not expect a quick economic comeback as the pandemic plays out, they are willing to hold enough longer-term assets like stocks and corporate debt to keep the yields on ultra-safe U.S. treasuries stable for now.

"There's still enough support for risk assets," Lorizio said.

Major U.S. stock indexes were up about 1 percent in afternoon trading.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, topped 50,000 on Friday as Georgia, Oklahoma and a handful of other states took the first tentative steps at reopening for business, despite the disapproval of President Donald Trump and health experts.

Stan Shipley, macro research analyst for Evercore ISI, said investors will watch to see health data from early-opening states to learn whether they acted too quickly.

"I think the market is kind of stuck here. I don't think it will move far from here until we see that we can reopen the economy" safely, Shipley said.

After passing $3 trillion of coronavirus relief in a rare run of bipartisanship, Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Congress girded for a new battle over federal assistance to states and local governments grappling with the deadly outbreak.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 38 basis points, within a basis point of its close on Thursday.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.2144%.

April 24 Friday 2:36PM New York / 1836 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

181-24/32

0-11/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

139-20/256

0-16/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.12

0.122

0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1425

0.1446

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-79/256

0.2144

-0.005

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-248/256

0.2606

-0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-172/256

0.3623

-0.007

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-196/256

0.5123

-0.004

10-year note US10YT=RR

108-140/256

0.6008

-0.010

30-year bond US30YT=RR

120-80/256

1.1886

-0.014

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 16.25 -1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.75 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.00 -2.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Paul Simao and Jonathan Oatis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.