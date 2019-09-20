Yields steady as funding pressures ease

U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Friday as the New York Federal Reserve conducted another repo operation to ease conditions in the short-term lending markets, and as investors continued to evaluate whether further interest rate cuts this year are likely.
