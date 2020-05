Yields steady as corporate supply offsets safety bid

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ended little changed on Monday, as heavy corporate debt issuance weighed on prices and brought yields off session lows after an early round of safe-haven buying.

Yields fell early on concerns about rising tensions between China and the United States, which has threatened to retaliate over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But hedging of corporate debt sales brought yields off their lows.

"We’re seeing some slightly upward pressure on Treasury yields today," said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last 0.64%, unchanged from Friday. The yields have held in a tight band between 0.543% and 0.785% for the past month.

"To me that really speaks to there is a deep lack of conviction over what comes next," Hill said.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said it plans to borrow nearly $3 trillion in the second quarter of 2020 - a record for any quarter - as the federal government contends with the impact of the coronavirus.

Additional details of Treasury's quarterly refunding will be announced at 08:30 a.m (1230 GMT) on Wednesday.

The government faces a $4 trillion deficit as it launches stimulus to try to blunt the economic impact of business shutdowns.

The government has so far relied heavily on Treasury bill issuance to finance its spending needs, but it has also begun to increase the size of its coupon-bearing auctions.

This process is expected to continue. In February, Treasury also said it would announce details of a planned new 20-year bond in May.

Uncertainty around when the United States economy will return to normal makes it difficult to project how much debt will ultimately be needed going forward.

“We could see deficits blow out once again if all these reopenings fail, or it could go fine and some of the funding needs might not be as dire as expected. There are huge error bands around these estimates,” Hill said.

May 4 Monday 3:11PM New York / 1911 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

180-21/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

138-244/256

0-20/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.105

0.1068

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1175

0.1192

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-227/256

0.1822

-0.020

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-8/256

0.2393

-0.019

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-18/256

0.3608

-0.008

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-208/256

0.5274

-0.006

10-year note US10YT=RR

108-36/256

0.64

0.000

30-year bond US30YT=RR

117-72/256

1.2984

0.020

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 12.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.75 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -47.50 -1.25 (Editing by David Gregorio) ((karen.brettell@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.