US Markets

Yields stay below three-month highs as Trump says trade deal close

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

U.S. Treasury yields held below three-month highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump reiterated that the United States is close to signing a trade deal with China, and before consumer price inflation data on Wednesday.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular