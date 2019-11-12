Yields stay below three-month highs as Trump says trade deal close

U.S. Treasury yields held below three-month highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump reiterated that the United States is close to signing a trade deal with China, and before consumer price inflation data on Wednesday.
