Yields slightly higher as market awaits Q2 supply news

By Karen Pierog and Ross Kerber

CHICAGO/BOSTON, May 1 - U.S. Treasury yields moved a little higher on Friday as the market looked ahead to next week's projection for U.S. borrowing in the second quarter to finance enormous stimulus efforts aimed at combating the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last up 1.4 basis point at 0.6386%.

"It's hard to envision someone putting on a big position ahead of potential risk events next week," said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

He said the Treasury's projection for second-quarter borrowing "is just going to be astronomical."

"There's a lot of uncertainty how Treasury is going to handle the financing issues because the total number they have to come up with is so big," said Simons.

The market will also be focused on the April employment report due in a week, he said, adding: "We already know the data is going to be horrendous, but it's a question if the market is particularly interested in the details."

The small movement in yields on Friday also suggested the bond market was not too concerned with the prospect the Trump Administration might cancel some debt held by China, as a diplomatic lever. A top administration economic adviser denied a Washington Post report the idea was discussed.

In theory, the prospect of canceled debt would make U.S. Treasuries less safe and would drive up their yields, said Andrew Richman, director of fixed income strategies for Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services. “You would have less demand for that debt because it would get riskier,” he said.

Instead, Richman said, investors seemed to be waiting for more definitive news on whether the pandemic’s economic impact would get better or worse. “We’re just going on the push-pull of CV news,” he said.

Yields rose a bit earlier in the day after the Institute for Supply Management reported the nation's manufacturing activity plunged to an 11-year low in April as the coronavirus outbreak hurt supply chains. The index of national factory activity dropped to a reading of 41.5 last month from 49.1 in March.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was 1.4 basis points higher at 0.2018%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 43.30 basis points, less than a basis point lower than at Thursday's close.

In repurchase agreement (repo) operations on Friday, no bids were submitted for an overnight operation, while all $21.4 billion of bids were accepted for a one-day repo.

May 1 Friday 1:51PM New York / 1851 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1075

0.1093

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1225

0.1243

0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-217/256

0.2018

0.014

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-250/256

0.258

0.021

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-8/256

0.3687

0.024

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-196/256

0.5342

0.017

10-year note US10YT=RR

108-40/256

0.6386

0.014

30-year bond US30YT=RR

117-196/256

1.2806

0.010

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 12.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.00 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 -1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.25 0.00

