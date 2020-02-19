Yields rise with stocks on China stimulus hopes

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Wednesday as a report that China will take more steps to bolster its virus-hit economy boosted risk taking, and U.S. economic data beat economists’ expectations.

Bloomberg News reported that Beijing was considering cash injections or mergers to bail out airlines hit by the virus, sending stocks higher. .N

The death toll from the coronavirus climbed above 2,000 in China, but the tally of newly reported cases fell for a second day to the lowest since January.

“Equities are performing well, after being under a bit of pressure,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The spread of the virus is central to risk appetite as investors weigh how it will affect the global economy.

“It really does come down to the impact of the coronavirus on global growth starting in Asia, going into the supply chain, and presumably at some point trickling through to the domestic economic outlook,” Lyngen said.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose one basis point to 1.57%.

Economic data on Wednesday showed that U.S. producer prices increased in January by the most in more than a year, boosted by rises in the costs of services such as healthcare and hotel accommodation.

U.S. homebuilding fell less than expected in January, while permits surged to a near 13-year high, pointing to sustained housing market strength amid lower mortgage rates.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting released on Wednesday showed that policymakers were cautiously optimistic about their ability to hold interest rates steady this year, even as they acknowledged new risks caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

February 19 Wednesday 2:30PM New York / 1930 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5575

1.5897

0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.5175

1.5547

-0.027

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-234/256

1.4198

0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-246/256

1.3884

0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-220/256

1.4045

0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-12/256

1.4928

0.011

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-108/256

1.5627

0.007

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-208/256

2.0083

0.002

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 2.75 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 1.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -1.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -6.00 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -33.75 0.25

