Yields rise to decade highs, curve inverts on growth fears

By Karen Brettell

June 13 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest level since 2011 on Monday and a key part of the yield curve inverted for the first time since April as investors braced for the prospect that the Federal Reserve’s attempts to stem soaring inflation will dent the economy.

Yields jumped after data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer prices accelerated in May as gasoline prices hit a record high and the cost of food soared, leading to the largest annual increase in nearly 40-1/2 years.

The Fed is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday, with traders now seeing a 75 basis point increase as having a 27% probability. FEDWATCH

UBS strategist Rohan Khanna said hawkish European Central Bank communication alongside the inflation print "have completely shattered this idea that the Fed may not deliver 75 bps or that other central banks will move in a gradual pace".

Investors are pricing in the likelihood that the Fed will hike rates higher than previously expected this cycle as it tackles stubbornly high prices pressures.

Fed funds futures traders now expect the Fed’s benchmark rate to rise to 3.88% by May, almost one percentage point higher than was expected last month, and up from 0.83% now. 0#FF:, FFK3, USONFFE=

Deutsche Bank said it now sees rates peaking at 4.125% in mid-2023.

As the Fed tightens policy, nerves about an economic downturn are rising. The two-year, 10-year Treasury yield curve briefly inverted on Monday, a reliable indicator that a recession will following in one-to-two years.

Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial, however, said a recession is not currently priced into the market.

“There is a fear that the Fed or any central bank can tighten us into a global slump, but not an outright recession, elsewise the peak of the Treasury curve wouldn’t be the five-year, it would be the two-year,” Vogel said.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR reached 3.250%, the highest since Dec. 2007. Five-year yields US5YT=RR rose to 3.434%, the highest since July 2008, Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR hit 3.295%, the highest since April 2011.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB inverted as far as two basis points, before rebounding to positive territory at seven basis points. The gap between two-year and five-year note yields US2US5=TWEB remained positive at 19 basis points.

The curve between five-year and 30-year yields US5US30=TWEB inverted by as much as 17 basis points, after reinverting on Friday for the first time since May 4.

Some Fedwatchers, meanwhile, are sceptical the U.S. central bank will move faster with rate hikes. Pictet Wealth Management's senior economist Thomas Costerg noted, for instance, that most inflation drivers such as food and fuel remain outside central bankers' control.

"Over the summer, they will be aware of growth data and housing which is starting to look more wobbly," Costerg said.

June 13 Monday 9:57AM New York / 1357 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.405

1.4293

0.066

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.0775

2.1281

0.168

Two-year note US2YT=RR

98-168/256

3.2119

0.163

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-136/256

3.3941

0.169

Five-year note US5YT=RR

96-130/256

3.3956

0.143

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-48/256

3.3688

0.129

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-156/256

3.278

0.121

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-136/256

3.5651

0.115

30-year bond US30YT=RR

91-224/256

3.3046

0.107

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 39.75 2.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.75 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.00 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.25 0.25 Yield curvehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3NLud2H

