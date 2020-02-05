Yields rise on reports of coronavirus treatment, job gains

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as traders reacted to positive reports on efforts to counter the coronavirus and a strong private-sector jobs report.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 3.8 basis points in morning trading at 1.6387%.

Other U.S. and European markets also reacted to early reports that a Chinese university team found a drug to treat virus victims and to UK researchers saying they made a "significant breakthrough" in finding a vaccine.

"We are finally discounting the effects of the coronavirus," said Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings. He cautioned that traders' risk appetite could be coming too soon, as more is known about the epidemic's economic impact.

"There might be some bad news that could play out here," he said.

The World Health Organization played down media reports on Wednesday of breakthrough drugs.[nL8N2A5414]

China said another 65 people had died as of Tuesday, the highest daily total yet, taking the overall toll on the mainland to 490, most in and around the locked-down central city of Wuhan, where the new virus emerged late last year.

There have been two deaths outside mainland China - in the Philippines and Hong Kong - both following visits to Wuhan.[nL4N2A50AN]

Separately U.S. private-sector payrolls rose by 291,000 jobs in January, ADP reported on Wednesday, nearly double a forecast and the highest increase since May 2015.

In addition, the early results of Iowa's Democratic presidential primary released late on Tuesday showed the moderate former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with a narrow lead in state delegates over progressive U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.6 basis points at 1.4411% in morning trading.

February 5 Wednesday 9:44AM New York / 1444 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.54

1.5718

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.5275

1.565

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-223/256

1.4411

0.026

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-48/256

1.4345

0.033

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-154/256

1.4582

0.036

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-152/256

1.5616

0.038

10-year note US10YT=RR

101

1.6387

0.038

30-year bond US30YT=RR

105-172/256

2.1171

0.037

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.00 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -32.50 0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com))

