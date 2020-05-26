Yields rise on improving risk appetite, before new supply

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as improving risk appetite boosted stocks and reduced demand for safe haven U.S. bonds, and before the Treasury will sell new intermediate-dated notes.

Stocks jumped as business restarts and optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine helped investors overlook Sino-U.S. tensions. .N

The Treasury will sell $44 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, the largest two-year sale on record. It will also auction $45 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $38 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose four basis points to 0.695%.

Despite the increase they remained in a range from 0.543% to 0.785%, where they have traded since the beginning of April.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR also held at historic lows. The yields were at 0.182% on Tuesday, not far from their record low of 0.105% reached on May 8.

“The market right now remains range bound, even with all the supply and the Fed tapering their purchases,” said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. “I think supply at some point will be a factor, but it’s not yet.”

The United States government has been increasing the size of its debt auctions across the board as it finances spending meant to blunt the economic impact of business shutdowns designed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Federal Reserve has been reducing its daily bond purchases, after ramping them up to record levels in March to help stabilize the market as investors struggled to make trades due to worsening liqudiity.

May 26 Tuesday 9:34AM New York / 1334 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

179-5/32

-1-3/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

138-232/256

-0-64/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1275

0.1297

0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.155

0.1573

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-228/256

0.1819

0.014

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-180/256

0.2254

0.018

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-26/256

0.3542

0.021

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-192/256

0.5368

0.030

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-84/256

0.6949

0.036

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-208/256

1.4221

0.050

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.75 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -45.75 -1.00 ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

