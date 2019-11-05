Yields rise on hopes of U.S., China trade deal

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday on optimism that the United States and China will reach a deal to de-escalate their trade war, and before the Treasury Department will make the first sale of $84 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week.
