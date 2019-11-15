US Markets

Yields rise on fresh hopes of trade deal

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as fresh hopes that the United States and China will reach a deal to de-escalate their trade war boosted risk appetite, and reduced demand for U.S. government bonds.

