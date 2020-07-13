Yields rise, curve steepens as risk sentiment improves

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields increased on Monday as rising stocks reflected improving risk sentiment and as investors took advantage of last week's rally in bond prices to reset short trades and bets on renewed yield curve steepening.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq notching another record high as investors cheered signs of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and an upbeat start to the second-quarter earnings season. .N

A record increase in coronavirus cases raised demand for safe haven debt late last week, with 10-year yields falling to three-month lows on Friday.

Investors are now using that move as an opportunity to reset bets that long-dated yields will rise, and to reenter trades that benefit from a steeper yield curve.

“Today what it appears is some people are using the current opportunity to either reestablish shorts, or reestablish steepener positions,” said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes yields US10YT=RR rose three basis points to 0.661%. They have traded in a relatively tight range since April, following a volatile month in March, when they fell to record lows of 0.318%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened one basis point to 50 basis points.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR increased four basis points to 1.365%. The gap between five-year note and 30-year bonds yields US5US30=TWEB, which is a popular steepening trade, widened two basis points to 105 basis points.

Bets that the yield curve will steepen have increased as Federal Reserve policy holds shorter-dated debt yields near record lows, while long-dated yields are vulnerable to improving economic conditions.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs on Saturday recommended shorting 10-year notes, saying that “without the Fed opening up to negative rates, (they) don’t really have a lot of room to rally much further.”

This comes even as new shutdowns meant to halt the spread of the coronavirus threaten further economic damage.

“Mitigation measures used to contain the outbreak are unlikely to be as far-reaching as those adopted in March/April, which means that the economic impact of the rising case count is likely to be significantly smaller,” they said.

July 13 Monday 9:39AM New York / 1339 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

179-2/32

-0-24/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

139-16/256

-0-40/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.13

0.1322

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1525

0.1547

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-239/256

0.1589

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-204/256

0.1929

0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-180/256

0.3103

0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-252/256

0.5023

0.018

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-168/256

0.6611

0.028

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-192/256

1.1391

0.035

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-48/256

1.3651

0.039

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.50 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.00 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.50 0.25 ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.