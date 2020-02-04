Yields rise as traders encouraged by China response to coronavirus

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors were encouraged by steps taken by China in response to the coronavirus. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 6.5 basis points in morning trading at 1.5854%. Fresh intervention by China's central bank calmed some nerves and helped Chinese stocks reverse some losses. Although the spread of coronavirus showed no signs of slowing, investors regarded the actions positively and helped the benchmark yield bounce back from near 1.5% at the end of last week. "Some of the steps they're taking are allowing the market to take a breather," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy at Piper Jaffray & Co. Hoogendoorn said he still expects more negative public health news to emerge from China and other countries dealing with the spread of the virus. But for now, he said, the bond market is in the midst of "a snapback from moving too far too fast." In a bid to cushion the epidemic's economic blow, China injected 1.7 trillion yuan ($242.74 billion) via reverse repos on Monday and Tuesday, helping Chinese stocks reverse some losses and lifting the world equity index . [nL4N2A43B0] The monetary intervention boosted investor sentiment even as several economists cut their forecasts for 2020 global growth, with the spread of coronavirus showing no signs of slowing. The death toll from the outbreak has surpassed 420, with businesses suspending their operations in China. Investors were also waiting for the full results of the Iowa caucuses, the first state contest for the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination, which got off to a chaotic start on Monday as results were delayed. [nL4N2A43B0] The 10-year note reached as high as 1.599% earlier on Tuesday. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.8 basis points at 1.401% in morning trading. February 4 Tuesday 9:32AM New York / 1432 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.545 1.577 -0.002 Six-month bills 1.525 1.5625 0.005 Two-year note 99-243/256 1.401 0.048 Three-year note 100-82/256 1.3884 0.059 Five-year note 99-216/256 1.4075 0.064 Seven-year note 99-240/256 1.5094 0.068 10-year note 101-124/256 1.5854 0.065 30-year bond 106-252/256 2.0599 0.063 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 2.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.75 0.00 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net)) Keywords: USA BONDS/

