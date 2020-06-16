Yields rise as stimulus hopes, retail sales boost risk appetite

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as hopes of further U.S government stimulus boosted risk appetite, and after data showed that American retail sales had a record rise in May.

Stocks gained on a report that the Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of its push to spur the world's largest economy back to life.

Risk sentiment was further uplifted after the Commerce Department said overall retail receipts rose 17.7% last month after falling by a record 14.7% in April, as 2.5 million Americans went back to work and people began moving about more freely.

“It was a pretty big blowout relative to expectations,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. “The data prints have been suggestive of a more broad based and more robust recovery (than previously expected) and the market is really focusing on that.”

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR gained seven basis points to 0.768%. They remain below an 11-week high of 0.959% on June 5, when data showed that employers unexpectedly added jobs in May.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened four basis points to 57 basis points.

The Federal Reserve also cheered markets on Monday after it said it would begin buying corporate bonds in the secondary market.

The U.S. central bank last week signaled it plans years of extraordinary support for the economy, with policymakers projecting the economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate to be 9.3% at year's end.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to repeat this message when he testifies before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

June 16 Tuesday 9:33AM New York / 1333 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

175-11/32

-1-31/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

138-84/256

-0-104/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.175

0.1775

-0.001

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.19

0.1928

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-219/256

0.1991

0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-12/256

0.2343

0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-122/256

0.3567

0.031

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-120/256

0.578

0.044

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-164/256

0.7677

0.066

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-128/256

1.3256

0.095

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-204/256

1.5519

0.103

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -49.00 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

