Yields rise as risk sentiment improves
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as stocks gained, reducing demand for safe haven bonds, and after the Treasury sold a record large amount of seven-year notes to slightly soft demand.
Wall Street's major indexes rose on Thursday, boosted by gains in healthcare and technology stocks, as investors bet on a swift recovery from a coronavirus-driven economic slump. .N
"It's an extension of some of the risk-on tone that we've seen lately," said Zach Griffiths, an interest rate strategist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose three basis points to 0.703%.
The yields have traded in a range from 0.543% to 0.785% since the beginning of April.
The Treasury sold a record $38 billion in seven-year notes to slightly soft demand, its final sale of intermediate-dated debt this week.
A record $45 billion five-year note auction on Wednesday was also soft, while a record $44 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday saw solid interest.
The Treasury has been increasing the size of its debt auctions as it finances spending meant to blunt the economic impact of business shutdowns aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.
Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans seeking jobless benefits fell for an eighth straight week last week, likely as some people returned to work, but claims remained at astonishingly high levels, suggesting it could take the economy a while to rebound as businesses reopen.
May 28 Thursday 2:33PM New York / 1833 GMT
Price
US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1
178-24/32
-0-23/32
10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1
138-248/256
-0-40/256
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
0.145
0.1475
0.005
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.1675
0.17
-0.003
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-230/256
0.176
-0.006
Three-year note US3YT=RR
99-182/256
0.223
0.003
Five-year note US5YT=RR
99-136/256
0.3447
0.007
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
99-192/256
0.5368
0.021
10-year note US10YT=RR
99-64/256
0.7031
0.026
30-year bond US30YT=RR
94-176/256
1.4698
0.037
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
9.00
0.75
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
6.00
0.25
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
4.50
1.00
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
-1.25
0.00
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-47.75
-0.50
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Will Dunham)
