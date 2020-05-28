Yields rise as risk sentiment improves

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as stocks gained, reducing demand for safe haven bonds, and before the Treasury will sell a record large amount of seven-year notes.

Stocks opened higher as risk sentiment improved. .N

“It’s an extension of some of the risk-on tone that we’ve seen lately,” said Zach Griffiths, an interest rate strategist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose two basis points to 0.698%.

The yields have traded in a range from 0.543% to 0.785% since the beginning of April.

The Treasury will sell $38 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday, the largest sale of those notes on record.

The Treasury sold a record $45 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday to slightly soft demand, and after a solid sale of a record $44 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday.

Data on Thursday showed that jobless claims fell in the latest week but remained at historically high levels, while gross domestic product fell 5% in the first quarter.

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods tumbled in April and shipments declined, bolstering expectations that the novel coronavirus crisis will lead to the deepest economic contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression.

May 28 Thursday 9:48AM New York / 1348 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

178-25/32

-0-22/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

139-4/256

-0-28/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1425

0.1449

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1675

0.17

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-229/256

0.1779

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-184/256

0.2203

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-142/256

0.3399

0.002

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-204/256

0.5299

0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-76/256

0.6982

0.021

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-172/256

1.4705

0.038

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.50 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.00 -0.75 (Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

