Yields rise as report China to accelerate U.S. farm purchases boosts risk appetite

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as risk appetite increased and demand for safe haven bonds eased, after a report that China will speed up purchases of U.S. farm goods.

Bloomberg News reported that China will accelerate purchases to comply with the Phase One trade deal with the United States.

“News of the nice tone to the U.S.-China trade relations, and whatever else contributed to the ‘risk on’ tone is affecting Treasuries negatively, so you’re seeing the curve steepen from a selloff led by the back end of the curve,” said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose four basis points to 0.730%. Thirty-year yields US30YTY=RR were up five basis points to 1.514%.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened two basis points to 53 basis points.

Investors are weighing improving economic data against new breakouts of COVID-19 infections, which have added to concerns that the economy may not bounce back from business shutdowns as quickly as hoped.

California, North Carolina and a string of U.S. cities mandated or urged mandatory mask use on Thursday to get a grip on spiraling coronavirus cases as at least six states set daily records.

Mainland China reported 32 new coronavirus cases as of the end of June 18, twenty-five of which were reported in the capital city Beijing, China's National Health Commission said on Friday.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak on Friday in a virtual discussion about workforce resilience during the COVID-19 era.

The U.S. central bank earlier this month signaled it plans years of extraordinary support for the economy, with policymakers projecting the economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate to be 9.3% at year's end.

June 19 Friday 9:13 AM New York / 1313 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

176-12/32

-1-1/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

138-140/256

-0-72/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.155

0.1572

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1725

0.175

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-222/256

0.1936

-0.001

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-16/256

0.2289

0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-136/256

0.3458

0.020

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-160/256

0.5552

0.032

10-year note US10YT=RR

99

0.7299

0.036

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-96/256

1.2748

0.050

30-year bond US30YT=RR

93-172/256

1.5139

0.053

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -50.25 0.25 ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

