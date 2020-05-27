Yields rise as European stimulus plan boosts risk appetite

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Wednesday as a European stimulus plan boosted risk appetite and reduced demand for safe-haven bonds, and before the Treasury is due to sell a record amount of five-year notes.

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday a plan to borrow on the market and then disburse to European Union countries 750 billion euros in grants and loans to help them recover from their coronavirus-related economic slump.

"Rates are being driven by the talk of the European plan to stimulate the economy,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose one basis point to 0.706%.

The yields have traded in a range from 0.543% to 0.785% since the beginning of April.

That range reflects investor uncertainty over whether there will be a new uptick in the spread of the virus, and a subsequent drop in risk appetite, or whether the economy is on the road to recovery.

"That's the uncertainty that‘s keeping everything in a tight range," Goldberg said.

The Treasury will sell $45 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday, the largest sale of five-year notes on record.

It sold a record $44 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday to solid demand.

Treasury will also sell $38 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

The U.S. government has been increasing the size of its debt auctions as it finances spending meant to blunt the economic impact of business shutdowns designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

May 27 Wednesday 9:13AM New York / 1313 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

178-23/32

-0-8/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

138-228/256

-0-16/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.14

0.1424

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.165

0.1674

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-228/256

0.1799

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-180/256

0.2255

0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-24/256

0.3558

0.005

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-186/256

0.5403

0.005

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-56/256

0.7063

0.008

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-240/256

1.4592

0.020

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.75 -1.00 (Editing by Paul Simao) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

