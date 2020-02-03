Yields retreat from gains as traders watch coronavirus response

(Recasts with change in market activity; adds analyst comment) By Ross Kerber Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields pared gains on Monday as traders took stock of the international response to the coronavirus epidemic. The benchmark 10-year yield was up less than 1 basis point at 1.5238% in afternoon trading, down from 1.575% earlier. Uncertainty over the economic fallout from coronavirus, which has already interrupted supply lines and resulted in massive transport cancellations, rattled investors. "Everyone is focused on the coronavirus and there aren't a lot of ways to measure its economic impact yet," said John Roberts, U.S. rates strategist at NatWest Markets. Yields rose earlier, fueled partly by a report showing an unexpected rebound in U.S. factory activity in January.[nN9N27Z02Q] Markets in China plunged on Monday, the first trading day after an extended New Year break, and China accused the U.S. of whipping up panic. [nL4N2A214Y] In late December, 10-year yields were approaching 2%. The sharp fall since then has investors taking a breath, waiting to see the long-term impact of the virus while tracking other issues like Boeing Co's aircraft production halt, said John Herrmann, director of U.S. rates strategy for MUFG Securities. "At this point we have priced-in a lot of bad news," he said. Fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization has declared a global emergency, last week led the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials to record their worst weekly losses in at least five months. The death toll in China from the newly identified virus, which emerged in Wuhan, capital of the province of Hubei, rose to 361 as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.6 basis points to 1.355% in afternoon trading. February 3 Monday 2:12PM New York / 1912 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.53 1.5612 0.007 Six-month bills 1.51 1.5466 0.005 Two-year note 100-10/256 1.355 0.026 Three-year note 100-124/256 1.3316 0.025 Five-year note 100-32/256 1.349 0.024 Seven-year note 100-88/256 1.4481 0.014 10-year note 102-12/256 1.5238 0.005 30-year bond 108-112/256 1.9976 -0.014 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 5.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 2.50 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -33.00 0.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Leslie Adler ) Keywords: USA BONDS/ (UPDATE 1)

