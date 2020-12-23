Yields on UK gilts jump as EU source says Brexit deal imminent

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Yields on British government bonds were up by the most in six weeks on Wednesday after a senior European Union diplomat said a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the EU was imminent and could be agreed as early as Wednesday evening.

The yield on 10-year gilts jumped by eight basis points to as high as 0.276%, their biggest increase in a single session since Nov. 9, the day drugmaker Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.

