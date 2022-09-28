Yields on UK 20- and 30-year gilts push above 5%

Yields on 20- and 30-year British government bonds pushed above 5% on Wednesday, hitting multi-year highs, as a sell-off of the country's debt extended into a fourth trading day after the government announced sweeping tax cuts last week.

Twenty-year gilt yields GB20YT=RR rose as high as 5.038%, their highest since 2008, and were up by almost 6 basis points on the day at 0720 GMT while yields on 30-year gilts GB30YT=RR hit 5.073%, the highest since 2002.

