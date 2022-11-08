Yields on super-long Japanese government bonds rise ahead of auction

November 08, 2022 — 01:59 am EST

Written by Junko Fujita and the Tokyo markets team for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Yields on super-long Japanese government bonds rose on Tuesday ahead of an auction for 30-year notes, while the 10-year bond yield remained at the top end of the Bank of Japan's policy band.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose as high as 1.195%, its highest since Oct. 26, before trading last up 2.5 basis points at 1.190%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 1.585% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 basis points to 1.835%.

"The auction in the next session weighed on the prices of super-long dated bonds," said Katsutoshi Inadome, a senior bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.250% as the Japanese central bank continues its daily offer to buy unlimited amounts of bonds of the same maturity to keep the yield below its target.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.045%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.080%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.07 point to 148.41, with a trading volume of 10,598 lots.

