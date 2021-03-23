US Markets
WIW

Yields on longer-term JGB fall tracking U.S. Treasuries move

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Yuriko Nakao / Reuters

Yields on longer term Japanese government bonds fell, tracking U.S. Treasuries as investors bet on a faster economic recovery in the United States and higher inflation pressures.

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Yields on longer term Japanese government bonds fell, tracking U.S. Treasuries as investors bet on a faster economic recovery in the United States and higher inflation pressures.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.445%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.625%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.670%.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.075%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.02 point to 151.28, with a trading volume of 10,971 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WIW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular